Suhaagan spoiler: Bindiya to slap Payal for hurting Krishna

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Baldev’s wife finds a love letter written by him to Samay’s mother Shanti and creates a big scene in front of the family. She claims that Baldev and Shanti have an affair. However, Baldev clears all allegations and reveals that it was before Shanti’s marriage post her wedding, Shanti has been only his Bhabhi. Bindiya supports Baldev and Samay and asks Baldev’s wife to trust wife.

Krishna and Payal’s engagement preparations begin. Soon, a new drama unfolds when Payal shows Samay and Bindiya’s intimate moments photos to the family members. When Samay and Bindiya arrive, Shanti lashes out at them. Bindiya learns about the photos and accuses Payal behind the entire drama. She gets angry at Payal for morphing the photos and putting cheap allegations. However, Payal acts innocent in front of Krishna and the family.

In the coming episode, Payal gears up for her engagement with Krishna. However, Krishna is upset with the engagement. The ring falls from Payal’s hand and Krishna tries to hide it. However, Bindiya reveals about the ring being beneath Krishna’s foot. Krishna attempts to pick it but he gets injured due to a nail. Payal fails to understand Krishna’s pain and tries to put the ring in the injured finger. Bindiya gets angry and slaps Payal for her careless behaviour.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.