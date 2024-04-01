Suhaagan Spoiler: Bindya Denies To Forgive Krishna

Colors TV’s popular show Suhaagan is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The show is gearing up for some heart-melting, intense drama. As per the plot, Krishna has fallen in love with Bindya, but he is yet to realise his feelings. Later, at the launch party of Krishna, Bindya, and Payal’s company, Krishna gets drunk and dances with Payal, imagining her as Bindya. Later, when Krishna calls Payal Bindya, this makes Payal angry, and she shouts in front of everyone.

Later, Krishna says mean things to Bindya in a drunken state, which hurts her terribly. Later, Bindya and Sam bring Krishna home, where Payal takes charge of taking care of Krishna, siding with Bindya. However, Bindya is still hurt by Krishna’s harsh words.

In the coming episode, you will see Krishna wake up and come in front of Bindya, where Bindya decides to ignore him. Then Krishna stops Bindya and says he knows he has hurt her badly, but he asks her to forgive him because he said all those things in an unconscious state. But Bindya starts crying and says she loved Krishna, helped him, and stood by his side in tough situations. What she gets in return is that her love is compared with lust. Later, Bindya apologizes for not being able to forgive Krishna.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma, and Raghav Thakur.