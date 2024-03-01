Suhaagan spoiler: Krishna and Samay get into a physical fight

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna comes to his rescue and fights with the bodyguard. Soon, the police come and arrest them. Krishna and his family get bail. The former gets angry at Bindiya over the entire matter. However, Krishna’s father rebukes him. After witnessing a lot of fights and drama, Bindiya decides to leave Krishna and his family.

Bindiya ends her relationship with Krishna and leaves the house. Bindiya comes to her village and start a new life. Amma asks Bindiya to remove her mangalsutra and start a new life. Meanwhile, Bindiya cries and hides her mangalsutra. She opens the door of her house and witnesses Samay. Bindiya misunderstands him and gets angry at him for eavesdropping to their conversation.

In the coming episode, Bindiya learns that Samay is related to Baldev and hence join hands with him to work along. Samay clicks a picture with Bindiya and post on social media. Krishna sees the photo and gets angry. He gets into a fight with Samay and also calls him characterless. Samay gets furious over Krishna’s choice of words and beats him. Bindiya watches them fight and gets annoyed.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.