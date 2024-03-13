Suhaagan spoiler: Shanti misunderstands Bindiya and Samay to be in love

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, the Mahashivratri puja begins wherein each couple come together and perform puja. Amidst this, Bindiya and Samay perform the puja together which makes Krishna angry. Soon, he imagines Samay and Bindiya getting married to each other. Krishna stands shocked while Bindiya and Samay exchange garlands. However, this all turns out to be Krishna’s dream.

Samay works in his room when Payal comes to speak to him. Soon, Bindiya also enters the room. However, when she witnesses Payal, she decides to leave. Samay stops Bindiya and asks Payal to leave. This angers Payal and she pulls Bindiya’s dupatta and throws it. Samay runs and gives it back to Bindiya. Krishna witnesses this drama and gets angry at Payal. He asks Payal to apologize to Bindiya. When Payal refuses to do so, Bindiya gets angry at her.

In the coming episode, Shanti starts liking Bindiya and believes that her son Samay is also fond of Bindiya and has feelings for her. She gifts a necklace to Bindiya and she happily accepts it. However, Bindiya accepts it because she calls Badi Maa to Shanti and out of respect, she fails to say her no. But Shanti misunderstands Bindiya and feels that she too has a soft corner for Samay.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.