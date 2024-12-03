Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Devika cooks a delicious meal; mocks Suman at the dining table

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Devika (Anita Hassanandani) and Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) locking horns at regular intervals. Devika’s calculated ploy of getting Chandrakant arrested and throwing the blame at Suman by showing a morphed video of Suman as proof did wonders for Devika. Chandrakant firmly believes in her and admonishes Suman. In order to buy time, Teerth (Zain Imam) told his family that he will divorce Suman after six months and looked at the political interest in marrying her. However, this is not known to Suman as of now.

The upcoming episode will see Devika trying her best to make this truth be heard by Suman. Teerth on the other hand, will threaten Devika to not let it out. Devika wil continue to make Suman’s life a hell in the house. She will put an excess of salt in the food Suman cooked. Instead, the family will be served food made by Devika. Everyone will relish Devika’s cooking. Devika will leave no stone unturned in mocking at Suman, asking her to pay her well for the cooking tips she needs from her.

