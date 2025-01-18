Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Devika turns the tables; Teerth’s emotional outburst

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD is all set to take a five-year leap. However, there will be a huge twist before the leap that will leave the audience in shock. As we know, Teerth (Zain Imam) and Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) succeeded in exposing Devika (Anita Hassanandani). Teerth threw Devika out of the house. Teerth’s mother wanted to get Teerth and Suman married again, on the same day. We also saw glimpses of Suman getting decked up as the bride for her wedding. We also wrote about Devika being vengeful, and vowing to get back at the family and separating Suman and Teerth.

Well, the upcoming episode will see the inevitable happening. Devika will turn the tables with her smart play and there will be a scenario wherein she will prove herself innocent. Not only this, she will also throw Suman out of Teerth’s life. Teerth will get hysterical with Suman going away from his life. He will be seen in destructive behaviour, breaking the furniture and other commodities in the house. He will be seen weeping his heart out and will lament that he does not want to live without Suman. It will be interesting to see how Devika managed to separate Suman and Teerth after they had confessed love and promised to live life together.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.