Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Geetanjali slaps Devika; wants Suman to know the truth

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD saw Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) getting to know about Teerth (Zain Imam) not being responsible for her brother Rishi’s death. She also got to know that Teerth was hiding the truth as he was protecting a family member and did not want the truth to come out. Suman also knew that whatever the threat was, it was coming from Devika. With the hint about a certain pendrive got from Chandrakant Mittal, we wrote about Suman littering Devika’s room with the help of Reva and Rishi, with the plan of Devika entrusting the cleanup job to Suman, during which she will search for the pendrive in the room.

The upcoming episode will see Suman being successful in securing the drive but will have to get into a physical fight with Devika to claim it. However, when Suman will be about to see its content, Devika will try to make every possible move to stop Suman from seeing it. This will not only make Geetanjaali stop Devika, but will also see Geetanjali regaining her will to walk. Geetanjali will stand tall in between Devika and Suman and will stop Devika from restricting Suman. The tussle between Geetanjali and Devika will go so bad that Geetanjali will end up slapping Devika, and will ask her to remain in her place, and let the truth come out before Suman.

Will Suman know the truth?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.