Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman accuses Geetanjali of being selfish; vows to serve justice

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) yet again refusing to support Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) and giving his statement before the police. Akhil told the truth to Suman that Teerth was threatened by his mother Geetanjali who forced him to not support Suman, failing which she would commit suicide. Suman vowed that she will not only put Chandrakant Mittal and Devika behind bars, but will also not leave Teerth alone.

We saw Suman getting back to the family, only to see the next big drama unfold. We wrote about Kritika coming to the Mittal house and exposing the fact that she is pregnant with Teerth’s child. Suman was not ready to believe it, and was about to expose her when Teerth stopped her.

The upcoming episode will see Geetanjali (Nishigandha Wad) confronting Suman and getting back into the family again. Suman will tell her that she will not go out of the house before she seeks justice and gets Chandrakant Mittal and Devika arrested. Geetanjali will be categorical in saying that Teeth is doing whatever he is doing for his own family. Suman will remind her that she and her son Rishi also are a part of the same family. Suman will further vow that she will out her husband behind bars, no matter how many times she stops her.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.