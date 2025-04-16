Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman fights Vikram’s goons; saves her mother

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) finding that her mother and aunt had been kidnapped and went to Vikram’s hideout to nab him. On the other hand, big drama started when just before the wedding, Geetanjali tried to stop the wedding. Chandrakant attacked her as he wanted Teerth and Kritika’s marriage to happen at any cost. We also wrote about Teerth holding Devika’s neck upon finding out that Suman was missing. We have also written about Devika trying to harm Akhil by making him unconscious and whisking him away from the house. As we know, Suman and Akhil know that the kid of Kritika is not Teerth’s and have proof of that.

The upcoming episode will see Suman make a big move to save her mother and aunt. She will plan her move and will accept marrying Vikram and will tell her mother to accept the alliance. Saying it, she will slowly untie her mother and aunt and will also fight with the goons. She will ultimately save her mother and aunt.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.