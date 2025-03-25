Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman gets to know the truth; gets on a mission

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) fighting her own battle with Devika (Anita Hassanandani) to procure the pen drive and watch it to know what was stopping Teerth (Zain Imam) from revealing the truth. She almost got the pen drive and started watching the video when the accident of Geetanjali prevented her from watching the whole content. Amidst the chaos, the pen drive got missing.

The upcoming episode will see Suman planning a date with Teerth before she leaves the house. During the date, Suman will plan to extract the truth from Teerth. She will medicate him so that he will not remain in his senses, and she can question him and get the truth out of him. Teerth will blurt out the fact that he has been saving his father from getting jailed. While Suman will feel bad for Teerth, for having sacrificed his love for his family, she will develop an angst against Chandrakant Mittal and will vow to put him behind bars.

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.