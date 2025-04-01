Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman performs Gangaur puja; risks her life to save Teerth

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) getting to know the dark secrets of Chandrakant Mittal. We saw Chandrakant attacking Suman and shooting at her. However, Teerth (Zain Imam) came in the way, and took the bullet on himself, after which he got critical in the hospital. Suman vowed to perform the Gangaur puja to save Teerth. But as we know, Devika placed a snake on the plate holding the idols, which Suman carried.

The upcoming episode will see Suman talking to the snake and pleading before it to save Teerth and help her do the puja. Even though she will be scared by the presence of the snake, Suman will offer her special prayers to the snake and will do the Gangaur puja. As for Teerth, he will ask Suman to forgive him and forget the hatred that prevails between them. However, Suman was not ready to forgive him and his family.

Will Teerth be saved?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.