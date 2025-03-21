Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman sets up a trap for Devika; Will she succeed in it?

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) gaining strength in understanding the love that Teerth (Zain Imam) has for her. Suman got to know that Teerth was not responsible for Rishi’s death. She got to know that Teerth is under severe pressure and is forced by Devika to do what she says. She also realized that Teerth has been carrying this accusation on himself to save someone in the family. Now, she has determined to fight back and find the truth. However, Teerth has told his family to not reveal the truth ever to Suman.

The upcoming episode will see Chandrakant Mittal talking to Suman about a certin pendrive that is with Devika, and Suman will quickly realize that whatever pressure that family is facing, is because of the pendrive. Her next mission will be to find the pendrive in Devika’s room.

She will plot a plan and involve Reva and Rishi in it. They will litter Devika’s room so much, which will be part of Suman’s plan to take time out to hunt for the pendrive in Devika’s room. Devika will be shocked to see her room in shambles.

Will Devika fall for Suman’s plan and ask Suman to clean it for her?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.