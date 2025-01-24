Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman slaps Devika; threatens the Mittals

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with the show taking a five-year leap post which the lives of Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) and Teerth (Zain Imam) have changed drastically. Suman has become a wealthy politician with a good enough position and power. Teerth on the other hand, is into alcohol, to forget the grief of not having Suman In his life. We saw Teerth meeting Rishi, the son of Suman without knowing that he is the son of Suman. He saw his reflection in Rishi and wondered about it. Teerth took Rishi to the Mittal house, where, in no time, the kid mingled with Teerth’s parents and brother.

The upcoming episode will see Suman entering the Mittal house again, this time to take her son Rishi back. She will enter the house when Devika will be about to push Rishi out of the house. Suman will slap Devika, asking her to mind her behaviour. The Mittals will be shocked to know that Rishi is Suman’s son. They will immediately say that he is Teerth’s son, to which Suman will object. Suman will threaten Devika that she will ruin her if she does any harm to her.

What will happen next?

