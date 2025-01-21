Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman’s new avatar; Devika’s dominance post leap

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has taken a five-year leap. As we know, the pre-leap climax was shocking as viewers got to see Teerth (Zain Imam) and Suman’s (Ashnoor Kaur) separation when they expected their union and remarriage. As we know, Teerth had to go against Suman and accept the fake act of killing Rishi. This traumatized Suman so much that she vowed revenge. On the other hand, Teerth was heartbroken after what he did to the woman he loved.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported that child actors Shaurya Vijayvargiya and Reeza Choudhary will enter the show.

The post-leap phase will see Teerth remembering Suman and becoming a Devdas. We have written in-depth about this. The upcoming episode will also see Suman in a new avatar, post the leap. She would have become a politician, a woman with power and resilience. Her family would be shown as wealthy and prosperous. Meanwhile, the Mittal house will be controlled by the tyranny of Devika (Anita Hassanandani). Devika will no longer be scheming at the back. She will torture the Mittal family upfront. She will make their life hell. Teerth’s parents will repent their mistake of trusting Devika and not trusting Suman. The Mittal family elders will miss Suman a lot.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.