Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Teerth catches Devika’s intentions; gets into an argument with her

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) trying to safeguard Rishi and keep him safe with her. As we know, Teerth (Zain Imam) has this confidence that Rishi is his son and is trying his best to derive one proof for the same. When Suman saw Teerth go for the DNA testing of Rishi and himself, Suman decided to send Rishi to her sister Bhumi so that he could at least be safe with her and not in the possession of Teerth. With a heavy heart, Suman was seen packing Rishi’s bags and informing her family about her decision.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth (Zain Imam) being restless to see the DNA result. However, Devika (Anita Hassanandani) whose intention was only to defame Suman, did not know that Teerth would end up having big doubts about Rishi being his son and would worry about the results too. Devika will tell herself that she has brought this trouble upon herself and that she does not want the truth to be that Rishi turns out as the son of Teerth. She will plan to ruin the result before it reaches Teerth.

However, Teerth will get to know about Devika’s master plan and will confront her. Teerth will threaten Devika to stay away from Suman and Rishi. Teerth will tell Devika that he clearly understands what she is trying to do and that he will not let it happen. The fight between Devika and Teerth will intensify so much that it will require Gururaj to intervene and protect his wife.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.