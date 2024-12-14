Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Teerth’s unexpected worry; Devika taunts him

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) trusting Teerth (Zain Imam) beyond anything. As we know, Teerth (Zain Imam) has only intentions of divorcing her in six months and has kept her in the house only for his political interests. Teerth was shown to be having a suspicious conversation with someone after which he carried a revolver with him, and also had injuries on his body. Soon, Suman was happy and surprised to see Teerth lay the foundation to her chat bhandar and naming it after her. The media had gathered at the premise which helped Teerth get brownie points in his political voyage.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth being shocked and surprised at Suman’s reaction. Suman will, in front of the media, hug Teerth and will confess her love for him. This will be against what Teerth wanted out of the generous deed that he did. The media will cover Suman’s love confession also, which will worry Teerth. He will be upset about how this will work when he will leave Suman after six months.

Devika, on the other hand, will taunt Teerth and will make fun of his precarious position. She will laugh at how Teerth did not expect Suman to fall in love with him.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.