Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bagha delays Mr Venukutti’s car travel; Can Jethalal open the shop on time?

Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions has seen Jethalal getting into a big problem with his shop Gada Electronics being subjected to a threat created by an email where a complaint against the shop had been lodged. Mr Venukutti from the Vigilance Department had come to investigate the matter and check on the functioning of the shop. However, Bagha and Natukaka went in disguised looks to delay the coming of Mr Venukutti to the Gada Electronics. We saw Bagha don the garb of a taxi driver and pick up Mr Venukutti.

The upcoming episode will see Bagha driving the car and taking Mr Venukutti to the shop. However, he will delay the travel in all way possible and create situations where there will be a lot of halts. On the other hand, Jethalal will find the real reason for the shutter not opening. He will send Bawri to buy the needed commodity for the repair. However, Mr Venukutti will order Bagha to drive fast and take him to the destination quickly. He will also be seen talking to someone about closing the shop if he found anything wrong in its functioning.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.