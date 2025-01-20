Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji gets back; Sunderlal reveals his donation intent

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji’s video call bringing relief to the Gokuldham residents. All were happy to know about Bapuji’s well-being after being taken away to the Pakistani coastal lines and bravely confronting the Pakistani soldiers. As we know, the Indian soldiers rescued Bapuji and they called Jethalal to find out Bapuji’s real identity. Bapuji was brought to Mumbai amid care and was received well by the Gokuldham Society residents.

The upcoming episode will see Sunder deciding to leave for Ahmedabad after all will be well with Bapuji’s return to the house. However, before leaving, he will talk about the special prayer that he offered for Bapuji’s wellbeing, that of donating Rs 21, 000 to the orphanage that is being built in Surendranagar. Bapuji will ask Jethalal to give Sunder the money. Jetha will be in a delicate situation. However, Bapuji will coax Jetha to adhere to the commitments of Sunder.

