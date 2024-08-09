Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide Faces Leakage Pipe Issue, Popatlal Comes For The Resue

We all have faced leaking pipe issues in our lives, and this is going to happen with our Gokuldham Society’s km secretary, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. His kitchen pipe starts leaking at the wrong time when he is about to leave for a wedding.

In the upcoming Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode, Bhide calls a plumber as he likes doent like to waste resources. However, the plumber is running late, so he asks Popatlal to take charge of the situation. Popatlal happily accepts the responsibility as a good friend. When Bhide leaves for a wedding with Madhvi, Popatlal experiences a series of troublesome incidents. Will Popatlal, a two-time Golden Crow Award winner, manage to navigate these issues smoothly? Or will Popatlal’s troubles provide some entertainment for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans? To find out, keep watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which first aired in 2008, is one of the most beloved and longest-running sitcoms. It is currently in its 17th year with over 4100 episodes. In addition to its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Taarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. Asit Kumarr Modi is the author and creator of the shows and the character universe. The show has provided clean situational comedy for the past 16 years and will continue in the upcoming episodes.