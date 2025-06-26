Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide encounters Chakori; gets hypnotized

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of Gokuldham Society enjoying to their heart’s content in the bungalow, as part of their vacation. However, Bhide has been troubled again and again, as he witnesses a shadow and a ghostly lady before him. However, Madhavi has kept him in check, trying to control him and tell him that all is well. The Purush Mandal planned a lavish party on the terrace by fooling the ladies. Sodhi got into trouble when Roshan literally got up and was about to spoil their party and fun.

The upcoming episode will see the men enjoying their time. However, after the party, while all will go down, Bhide will find himself in a situation where he will be alone on the terrace. He will feel worried and scared when the ghost lady will again appear in front of him. Soon, the ghost will look into the eyes of Bhide and hypnotize him, post which Bhide will walk towards her and will not be in his senses. It will be interesting to see if Bhide will be harmed by this lady.

What will happen next? Will the eerie ambience get bigger?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.