Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gogi gets lured over a mysterious cricket scheme; What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Gogi and Tapu battling it over a cricketing challenge they placed. Gogi supported Manipur Mahabali and remained confident throughout, about the team’s win. However, Tapu placed his bet on UP Allrounders. The deal was that whoever lost the challenge would give Tapu Sena a Pizza party. As we know, Gogi won the challenge as Manipur Mahabali won the match. This made Gogi jubilant about his cricketing ideas and thought process.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi being urged by his friend to invest in a scheme that can give him big dividends. Gogi will be told by his friend that the scheme is related to cricket and that while the investment is small, the returns can be huge. Gogi will be surprised about the big returns, especially for such a small investment. The friend will take him out and will want to discuss the scheme in detail so that Gogi will understand better.

What is the scheme? Will Gogi be lured to it?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.