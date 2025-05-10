Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gokuldham Society needs Bhide’s timely help; Bhide refuses to come

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal being at the receiving end with all the electronic appliances in all the house in Gokuldham Society creating a shock. Iyer called Jethalal to tell him that Babita got a shock from the juicer bought from Gada Electronics. The same kind of complaint came from Taarak Mehta and Dr Haathi’s house, leaving Jethalal in a spot of bother. Soon, they decided to off the main electricity supply in the building before they looked at the solution. However, Iyer could not get the keys and they called Bhide.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal making a frantic call to Bhide, asking him to help them by coming to the society. However, Bhide who will be with Madhvi in the Chowpathy beach will refuse to come. Popatlal and others will get angry. The residents will be worried as to what they will do next, with the keys not being found, Bhide not there, and the shocks happening from all the electrical appliances in the houses.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.