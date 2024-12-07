Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Inebriated Sodhi goes missing from the party; Bhide and Popatlal in tension

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the party ambience of Sodhi’s birthday providing the audience with great entertainment. We saw Sodhi promising his wife that he would not drink at the party. Mrs Sodhi and Madhvi sent Bhide and Popatlal to take care of Sodhi. However, Sodhi’s friend mixed up the drink and fed Sodhi a drink of alcohol.

The upcoming episode will see Sodhi all drunk and the friends being happy that he got inebriated and enjoyed the real party on his birthday. However, Bhide and Popatlal, they will be tense about facing the wrath of Mrs. Sodhi. Just while they will be discussing, they will find out that Sodhi has gone missing. They will search the whole party area, but will not find Sodhi anywhere. They will be worried about going home without Sodhi. At the same time, they will be tense for Sodhi as he is drunk.

Where Is Sodhi? What will Mrs Sodhi do when she will know the reality?

