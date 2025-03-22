Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal gets a cheque from Sundar; Alas!! Sundar drops a bouncer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal tactfully uncovering the trick that Bawri threw on him when she came to Gada Electronics, much against the orders of Jethalal to meet Bagha. When Jetha told Bagha to pass on the information to Bawri that she could come to the shop whenever she wanted, Bawri who had covered her face, revealed it to one and all. Jetha was happy that he caught Bawri red-handed.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal being struck by a huge surprise when a stranger will come to the Society and give him a parcel, as instructed by Sundar. On opening it, Jethalal will be shocked to see a Rs 15 thousand cheque in it. He will call Sundar to thank him, but Sundar will drop a bombshell at Jethalal. He will ask Jethalal to pay the guy Rs 15,000 in cash, and keep the cheque to himself so that he can deposit it in the bank after a month. Jethalal will be furious at Sundar for asking for another financial favour.

What will happen next?

