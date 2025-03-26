Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal’s great escape; Will he be able to sign the deal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal running late to meet Mr Hussain who had come down from Hyderabad to sign an important business deal with Jetha. However, Jetha faced many ordeals in his way from the Society to the shop. As we know, he got stuck inside a cab when he was asked to get in by a fellow traveller who was inside the cab. However soon, the man got out of the cab to buy medicines and never returned, which left Jetha to pay for the entire money that the guy owed the cab driver.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal asking the cab driver to stop by at the ATM centre and ask how much he had to pay him. When the driver will say that he needs to pay Rs 5000/-, Jetha will ask whether he has a change of Rs 200, as he has a Rs 5000 note. When the driver will put his hand in his pocket, Jetha will snatch the cab key from his other hand and will throw it and run away in an auto. It will be interesting to see whether Jethalal will reach his shop in time to sign the contract with Mr Hussain.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.