Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Nattu Khakha and Bagha’s lack of communication lands Jethalal in trouble; how will Jethalal handle it?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) being upbeat about completing his task of retrieving as many Cooling King fridges as possible. As we know, a customer gave Jethalal 35 fridges of the same brand and this made Jethalal happy. He was praised for his dedication towards his work by Dankiwala. However, the deal could not be completed with Danikwala having to go and meet his brother who was hospitalized. This prompted Jethalal to find a place where he could keep the fridges. He requested the Gokuldham Society residents to allow him permission for a night to keep the fridges in the compound. With great difficulty, they agreed. Jetha even asked them to unload the fridges, thus putting them in difficulty.

The upcoming episode will see confusion prevailing as Nattu Khakha will arrive with labourers to unload the fridges from the trucks. However, Jethalal would have got the work extracted from all in the society. Nattu Khakha will tell Jetha that he had told Bagha that he is getting people to do the work. However, Bagha will throw the blame at Nattu Khakha for not calling and informing him after getting the people. In all this, Jetha will be put to a problem when the society friends will complain that he got them to do the work without waiting.

How will Jethalal solve this problem?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.