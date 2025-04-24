Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Gogi faces the shocking reality; loses his money

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen engaging drama with Gogi’s passion to make big money quickly, forcing him to start saying lies after lies. We saw him being in need of money and lying to his father about Goli needing money to buy a gift for his parents’ anniversary.

The upcoming episode will see Gogi putting as big as Rs 35,000 on the upcoming match between Himachal Ke Heros and UP Allrounders. This time Gogi’s bet will revolve around UP Allrounders doing well. The Tapu sena, along with Gogi will watch the match at Popatlal’s house. Seeing Gogi’s confidence in the team he supports, Popatlal will be happy. However, there will be a turnaround and it will be Himachal Ke Heros doing well. This way, Gogi will lose his bet and his money. He will suddenly be shocked at losing the money. It will be interesting to see how Gogi will handle this loss and what he will do to get back the lost money.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.