Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jethalal’s cab ride puts him in a problem; How will he get out of the mess?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting worked up as he was getting late to reach his shop Gada Electronics, as it was a big day for him as he had to sign a deal with Mt Hussein. We wrote about Sundar’s call making him late, where he asked Jethalal to pay 15,000 in cash to the person and later deposit his cheque in the bank.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal finding all means to reach the shop quickly. While Jetha will stand on the road to catch a rickshaw, a cab will stop by, with the passenger offering Jethalal help. Jethalal will get in without knowing that he will get into a bigger problem. Soon, the guy will stop te cab on the pretext of buying medicine and will never turn up. Jethalal will want to go out when the driver will nab him and put the child lock so that Jethalal remains inside and does not plan to run away without paying him.

Will Jethalal have to pay up from his own pocket?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.