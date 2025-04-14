Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal blames Bhide for Jethalal’s misery; Will Bhide defend himself?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal’s house problem turning into a heated debate in the Gokuldham Society. We saw Jethalal and his family struggle when someone locked them from the outside when they were very well inside the house. Bapuji was headed to meet his friend Manu after many years. However, he could not go out as the door was locked. It took a herculean task by Tapu Sena to send Bapuji down through the balcony through a tied chair. Iyer took Bapuji in his car for the meetup, but the car was stopped due to traffic diversions. This forced Tapu to steal a cycle that was parked and take Bapuji in it to meet his friend. Though Bapuji eventually met his friend, the problem in the Society grew big as they could not find the culprit.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal jumping into action and attacking Bhide, the Secretary of the Society for whatever happened. Popatlal will reason out that it was Bhide’s duty to ensure that such unforeseen incidents did not happen in the Society. Bhide will get angry and will ask Popatlal if he could go to every house checking if they were locked inside. While Bhide’s words will make sense, Popatlal will continue his argument against Bhide.

Will Bhide be able to defend himself?

