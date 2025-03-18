Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal irked with debris in the society compound; gets furious at Bhide

Taarak Mehta K Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal thanking Taarak Mehta with a sweet box for all the help he did in Tapu and Sonu’s case. However, Anjali caught them off-guard talking about her and questioned them. We also wrote about Popatlal’s mess up during Holi where the colours put on him did not wash off easily. He was irked by that situation.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal getting furious for another reason. This time, it will be the long-running repair work at Varma’s house causing trouble for the society members. He will question the huge amount of debris present inside the compound for a while. He will get angry at Bhide for not taking action against it and keeping the compound clean being the Secretary. Also, all the residents will raise a point of the repair work happening for long and enquiring about the person who will occupy the space. There will be a lot of intrigue about the probable resident to come to Varma’s house.

What will happen now?

