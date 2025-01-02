Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal predicts Bapuji’s future; is there truth to his prediction?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal’s AI-driven predictions creating huge drama at the clubhouse of the Gokuldham Society. We have already written about Popatlal’s prediction about the divorce of Roshan and Sodhi. He also told Bhide that he would soon lose his leadership position. The residents contemplated about Popatlal wanting to take over as the Secretary of the Society from Bhide. While all these predictions have already added to the drama, there will be more new predictions made by Popatlal in the coming episode.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal dropping the bomb on Bapuji’s future. While all will be ears, listening to the prediction, Popatlal will come up with really bad news. Popatlal will say that ‘Bapuji upar jaane wale hai’. This news will create shockwaves in the house. It will be interesting to see what Popatlal means to say when he predicts it.

What will happen next? Will Popatlal explain further?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.