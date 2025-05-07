Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Popatlal throws a blame at Bhide; claims to have proof

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with tension getting resolved with Gogi’s disappearance. As we know, the entire Gokuldham Society turned into one big search party, as they looked in dismay to find the whereabouts of Gogi and bring him back. Eventually, his phone location showed that he was in Gurudwara last, and they went and got him there. Gogi’s realization and acceptance of his mistake was big as he apologized to one and all for having taken money from them and indulging in betting.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal coming into society with yet another major problem. This time, he will be in the driver’s seat and will claim that he has found something big being a reporter. He will openly accuse Bhide who is the Secretary of the building, and will accuse that Bhide has made a grave mistake in the account books of the previous year. This will shock not only all but Bhide too. While Bhide will deny the allegation, Popatlal will be furious and will let it out that he has ample proof to point fingers at Bhide.

OMG!! What proof does Popatlal have against Bhide?

