Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Tapu And Sonu Secretly Devises A Plan For Their Love, Bhide Doubts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen an interesting drama with Bhide inviting Joshi Kaka to find a match for Sonu, but she refuses to marry at this time. After reading her kundali, Joshi Kaka predicted marriage this year but warned of a possible love marriage. He advised Bhide to monitor Sonu’s interactions to avoid future complications.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see an intriguing turn as Sonu and Tapu grapple with their families’ sudden decisions to find them suitable matches. While Sonu finds herself at odds with Bhide’s determination, Tapu is stunned by Bapuji’s firm stance—something he’s rarely experienced before. Frustrated yet united in their plight, the duo secretly devises a plan to address the situation. Tapu and Sonu decide to do something for their love.

Late at night, Bhide tiptoes to check if Sonu is asleep, only for her to pretend and await the perfect moment to slip out of the house. Meanwhile, Tapu, on his end, mirrors her actions, silently preparing to leave under the cover of darkness. Are Tapu and Sonu planning to run away? Will their shared discontent draw them closer, or will it create more tension between their families? Can Tapu Sena’s bond weather this storm of familial expectations?