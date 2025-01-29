Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Girgit sees Rama and Krishnadevaraya in the jungle; makes a plan to kill

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) winning the trust of King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) again by proving his innocence. The King reinstated Rama to his darbar but warned him that it would be difficult for him to win the trust and love of the people of Vijayanagar. As said by the King, Rama was treated badly at the marketplace when nobody was ready to sell vegetables to Rama. Rama went into the woods to get some vegetables. As we know, the King too went to the jungle to pluck berries. We also wrote about Girgit (Sumit Kaul) and Rama coming face to face at the marketplace.

The upcoming episode will see Rama and King bumping into each other in the jungle. Girgit will stealthily scheme to attack them, and will also plan to kill either of the two. This will be a big high point in the show, as Rama will come across certain shocking revelations about Girgit. He will get to know that Girgit is responsible for banishing him from te kingdom.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.