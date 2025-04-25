Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Govind Deva Raya orders Krishnadevaraya’s arrest; Rama accepts the decision

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen the shocking revelation of King Krishnadevaraya not being the rightful owner of the throne of Vijayanagar. As we saw, the King asked Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) to check the book to know about the heir to the throne. Rama was shocked to find the truth and was about to destroy the book when Surya stopped him. Surya came out with the revelation that Krishnadevaraya was not the heir to the King’s throne and he had an elder brother Govind Deva Raya who was the actual heir.

We at IWBuzz.com had written about the entry of Romil Chaudhary into the show as a king. He plays the role of Govind Deva Raya who is the rightful heir to the throne.

The upcoming episode will see a drama with Krisnadevaraya declaring that he will give up the throne for his brother. When he will declare it, Govind will take the big decision of getting his brother and Timmarasu arrested. This will shock the entire court. Rama’s reaction, though will come as a surprise. He will tell Govind that he will work for the one on the throne and will accept the decision of Krishnadevaraya and Timma’s arrest.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.