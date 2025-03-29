Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Gulgulu gets stolen; Amma accuses Rama

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) winning a gift of appreciation from a Chinese traveller who had come to the court. Rama was gifted a pair of sunglasses, which soon got to become a favourite of Amma. Amma named it as Gulgulu and got so drawn towards it. However, at home, Sharda too got the same attraction for Gulgulu. Amma fought with Sharda to not come near her glasses. The news soon spread through the whole of Vijayanagar and everyone wanted to seek possession of the sunglasses. One night, Sharda forced Rama to steal the glasses for her.

The upcoming episode will see not only Rama, but a lot of people from Vijayanagar choosing to steal the glass from Amma on the same night. The night will get dramatic as Amma will sense a problem, and in the wee hours of the night will wield her stick and beat the people who came near her for the glasses.

However, the glasses will be stolen and this will anger Amma. She will come to the court with the complaint of losing her Gulgulu. She will point fingers at her own son Rama and will tell the King that he has stolen it.

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.