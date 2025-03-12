Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Laila attacks Krishnadevaraya; Can Rama save him?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) being successful in saving the kingdom of Vijayanagar from the dubious plans of Girgit Raj (Sumit Kaul) when he sent a chemical-laden elephant to destroy the kingdom. We saw the tense moments of Lachamma being critical, which was eventually averted by Rama and Krishnadevaraya. Now, the track has seen the entry of Laila who is actually a Vishkanya who has come to the kingdom of Vijayanagar with a motive in hand. Actress Pavitra Punia has entered the show in the role. We saw her come to the court of Krishnadevaraya and present her dance. Timmarasu got suspicious of the letter she had got and wanted Tenali Rama to investigate it.

The upcoming episode will see Laila execute her deadly plan against King Krishnadevaraya. However, Timmarasu will have his own doubts and will worry about her motive. It will be revealed that Laila plans to kill the king. She will throw a dart at him which will be poisoned. However, Tenali Rama’s timely intervention will save the King who will escape without any injury. Later, Timmarasu will notice that the place where the dart hit will show signs of having poison in it. Also, their suspicion of Laila will get bigger when Rama will find out about the tree that was burnt by Laila.

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.