Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama and Krishnadevaraya on a mission to save Lachamma; Will she be saved?

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Girgit Raj (Sumit Kaul) putting the whole kingdom of Vijayanagar in trouble when he sent the chemical-laden elephant to the empire. We saw the struggle of Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) in finding out about the elephant’s mysterious truth. When he got to know that it should not come in contact with water, Rama and King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) together pushed the elephant out of the place and finally averted the big problem. However, Lachamma got into a problem when she picked up the elephant trunk which came into contact with rain, which injured Lachamma a lot.

The upcoming episode will see Rama rushing Lachamma to the vaidhyashala but will face problems. Lachamma will get critical and will be told that only the Raktapushpa herb can save Lachamma. But the problem will be that the herb will only be found in the dangerous mountains. Both Rama and Krishnadevaraya will go on a hunt for the herb to save the life of Lachamma. However, both of them will be averted in their mission and will face dangerous hurdles which will try to stop them.

What will happen next?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.