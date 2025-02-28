Tenali Rama Upcoming Twist: Rama reaches the garden; quest begins to search for the vanished flower

Tenali Rama the Sony SAB television show produced by Contiloe Pictures has seen engaging drama with Lachamma getting injured after holding the trunk of the elephant which came in contact with the rain water and emitted poisonous chemicals. With Lachamma being critical, time was running out and Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj), King Krishnadevaraya (Aditya Redij) had to get Rakht Pushp from a dangerous mountain region to revive Lachamma’s life. Rama, Tathacharya (Pankaj Berry), and the King faced a lot of hurdles on their way and encountered Girgit Raj’s vily plans to keep them off their target. They encountered scheming priests on the way, dangerous caves, injury and even mirror mazes that hindered their move to reach to their target.

The upcoming episode will finally see Rama reaching the enchanted garden which houses that Rakt Pushp. However, the shock and drama will prevail when Rama will not find the flower in the garden. He will have to think of an idea to retrieve the vanished flower and will have to use his intellect to again show him the path to this mystery.

What will happen now?

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.