Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen an edge-of-the-seat drama with Isha (Reem Shaikh) finding out about Kavya being her look-alike. She ran away from the house where Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani) kept her. She was about to meet with an accident when Veer (Karan Kundrra) saved her.

In this process, both Veer and Isha got to know each other better. The coming episode will see Armaan giving Isha a compass which will keep her protected and will intimate to her when there is a werewolf in the vicinity.

Isha will be getting ready to have a date with Armaan when a werewolf will attack her from nowhere. As we know, both Veer and Armaan were on the lookout for the new werewolf attacking the area.

The story will also witness a few entries like Shilpa Sakhlani, Pratik Parihar, Shardul Pandit, Aditi Rawat.

Who is this new werewolf? Will he attack Isha?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.