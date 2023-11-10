Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba thrilled to travel with Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) realizing that Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) loves her a lot but she did not reciprocate his feelings in the right way. She has tried her best to apologize to him for all that she did to him and said to him. However, Angad was not ready to forgive her. But Sahiba has been looking for ways to seek his forgiveness.

We wrote about the new track in Teri Meri Doriyaann bringing about the lookalike of Angad by name Sonu Sood. We also wrote about Vijayendra Kumeria playing the dual role.

The coming episode will see Angad announcing before his family his trip to Mumbai to get the diamond that he had ordered. As we know, Angad bagged a big deal of the richest diamond in the world. He now needs to go to Mumbai to take its delivery.

Angad will tell his family that he will go to Mumbai for three days and get back. However, his family will not like the idea as Angad is still recovering after getting shot. Later, Angad will surprisingly tell all that he is taking Sahiba along, so there is no worry.

This will thrill Sahiba. She will ask Angad why he is taking her. Angad will tell his family that he wants Sahiba to be safe, and will always be tense. So he would want to take her along.

Sahiba will be very happy and will work things in her mind to confess her love to him in Mumbai.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 309 9th November Written Episode Update

Sahiba confessed before her sister Keerat that she was in love with Angad. Keerat asked her to confess her love to him and also seek forgiveness.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.