Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Seerat (Roopam Sharma) having a dilemma as she gets closer to marrying Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Seerat and Garry (Tushar Dhembla) have proposed love and Seerat is unhappy about marrying Angad.

The coming episode will see Seerat’s Haldi going wrong. The Haldi that should be applied to the bride will accidentally fall on Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and this will stun all in the house.

Meanwhile, Sahiba will meet her old friend Sai (from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin), who will ask her about her perfect man. Sahiba will tell Sai that her sister is getting married as of now. However, Sai will notice the flying seed on Sahiba’s shoulder and will make a prediction.

Sai will tell Sahiba that she will soon meet her soulmate and will be bound to him for life.

What will happen next?

As we know, the big promo has already revealed that Seerat will run away from the house just before the wedding. Santosh will force Sahiba to take her place.

