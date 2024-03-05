Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s attempt to escape

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the brutal gameplan of Seerat (Roopam Sharma) to kidnap Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). She has kept him captive in a house. She has deliberately injured Angad’s legs, leaving him helpless, struggling in pain. We have seen Seerat administering sleeping pills to Angad so that he can remain silent. Angad is weak and is struggling to find a way to get back at Seerat.

The coming episode will see Angad being tortured again and again by Seerat by giving him the sleeping pills. We saw Seerat talking to Yashraj about her plan. We have gotten to know that Seerat has planned to give Angad a plastic surgery, with a new face and identity.

Meanwhile, the ladies of the Brar house will find Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and together, they will now hunt for Angad.

Angad, in the meantime, will use the opportunity when Seerat would have gone out. He will try to untie his hand, and in the process, will fall off the bed. He will move forward on the floor with his hand, as his legs have given way and are not functional. He will try to unlock the main door so that he can get out of the house.

Angad’s legs will be in a bad shape, with all the torture.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 430 4th March Written Episode Update

Sahiba regained consciousness and was looking for Angad, when she got into trouble. A group of boys tried to misbehave with her, but the Brar ladies came at the right time to save Sahiba.

Will Angad be able to escape from Seerat’s house?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.