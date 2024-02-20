Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s struggle to bring Sahiba home

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being sent to the mental asylum after becoming a threat to Manbeer and her friends. As we know, Sahiba has lost her mental stability owing to the drugging that Seerat has done to her. Sahiba hallucinated Angad being in trouble, and even tried jumping off the building. She also injured Manbeer by showing her the knife. Manbeer took the drastic step of sending Sahiba to the mental asylum, without even consulting Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria).

The coming episode will see Angad finding Sahiba on the road, seated in the mental asylum van. She will be calling for help. Angad will follow the vehicle and will reach the asylum. Against all odds, he will find where Sahiba is and will threaten to sue the hospital for taking his wife. Angad will bring an unconscious Sahiba home. Manbeer will protest and will question Angad on bringing an insane Sahiba back home. Angad will fight against his own mother for Sahiba.

Can Angad find out through medical investigations as to what is wrong with Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.