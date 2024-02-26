Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat and Veer get exposed

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) heroically saving Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) from the fire. As we know, Veer (Jatin Arora) and Seerat (Roopam Sharma) brought Sahiba out of the house after making her breathe the drug-filled air. She was in a hallucination and was thinking of Angad all the while. She was brought to the lawn where Veer started a fire.

Sahiba did not understand anything and assumed to be with Angad. Angad saw this shocking sight, jumped into action and saved Sahiba. He entrusted the work of searching Veer’s room to Garry.

The coming episode will see Seerat and Veer’s expose. Garry will come down with Seerat and will tell the family that Seerat administered drugs to Sahiba. Seerat will not go down alone and will tell the family that she was just a player and the mastermind for the plan was Veer. With all fingers pointing at Veer, Angad will be pained. However, he will expose the truth in front of the family about how Seerat and Veer planned all of it.

Seerat and Veer will be seen confessing their crime.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 422 25th February Written Episode Update

Angad saved Sahiba from the fire that Veer and Seerat created. Sahiba was brought to safety by Angad.

What will happen next?

