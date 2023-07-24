Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran makes Angad her Rakhi brother

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Simran coming into the lives of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) like a breath of fresh air. Simran has gotten attached to Angad quite a lot. However, the truth of her being Angad’s step-sister is not out yet. Inder and Sahiba know of the fact, when Sahiba had confronted Inder about it. Inder had promised to tell his family the truth soon. Inder is happy that Simran is in his own family, and that Sahiba and Angad are taking care of her.

The coming episode will see Simran’s bond with Angad growing by leaps and bounds. Simran will want to tie Rakhi on Angad and will tie the threads that Angad and Sahiba used as separators for their bed. She will also ask for a gift from Angad, that he will find out about her father soon. Angad will be happy in the presence of Simran and will take care of her well.

Sahiba will worry as to what will happen when the truth will come out!!

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

