The court is in session on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight: Scandalous allegations against Munawar Faruqui take centre stage

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, Munawar Faruqui and his relationship woes steal the spotlight! A spicy courtroom drama unfolds with Munawar, the shaayar, in the witness box as the accused, facing off against the prosecutor Vicky Jain. Defending Munawar’s honour is none other than Ankita Lokhande, while judges Arun Srikanth and Aoora preside over this matter. Vicky accuses Munawar of fabricating a phony image, raising doubts about his relationships both inside and outside the house. Ankita steps up in defence, conceding Munawar’s slip-up in playing the field while in a committed relationship, but vehemently denies any fakeness on Munawar’s part, stating that he was vulnerable post-Ayesha Khan’s exposé. The drama escalates as Vicky unleashes a barrage of allegations, claiming Munawar only keeps up appearances with a select few to win favour. He exposes Munawar’s sweet-talk about his relationship, suggesting it was all an act to win hearts. According to Vicky, when Ayesha arrived, the whole charade came crashing down because it was all a sham! Can Ankita muster a powerful counter to these accusations? Will justice prevail in this scandalous courtroom showdown?

After the intense courtroom drama, Munawar and Mannara Chopra have a heartfelt moment. She approaches a shattered Munawar and lets him know that he’s welcome to harbour hatred for her, but she just wants to hug him. Munawar, feeling the heat of scrutiny, spills to Mannara that he is upset about housemates trying to prove that his bond with her was some grand scheme. Mannara bares her heart and says that all she wanted was for him to talk to her after ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. While Munawar’s grateful for her reaching out and trying to patch things up, will the two be able to reclaim their friendship?

