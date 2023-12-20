Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Episode 101 Spoiler: Kuhu Takes Big Step To Find The Proof

In Dangal TV’s popular show Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke viewers are witnessing intense drama. The audience will see Hansini steals the pen drive and blames Kuhu. In contrast, Rajeev and the rest of the family members ask Kuhu for the proof and order her to return it in the evening. Later, Rajeev takes Kuhu to the room, and both of them indulge in a verbal fight. Kuhu swears to express her truthfulness, but Rajeev does not believe her. The growing distance between Kuhu and Rajvee makes Madhu and Hansini happy.

Later, Kuhu decides that she will find the proof anyhow. She meets Prabha, and she gets hit by the door. Then Kuhu questions Prabha about where she got this evidence; Prabha gives her the number of that person. Then Kuhu calls that number and asks the person to resend the proof, to which he agrees. Kuhu reaches where she was asked to come to take the proof where Prabha’s wedding video was already playing.

Then Kuhu removes the pen drive from the TV and enters a man with his face covered. Kuhu follows him and takes out the cloth from his face. And it comes out that this person is Avadhesh, which shocks Kuhu. Everyone at home worries as she cannot be seen anywhere.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box.