Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke Episode 107 Spoiler: Rajeev’s Condition Gets Critical, Kuhu Worries

In Dangal TV’s popular show Tose Nainaa Milaai Ke, users are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Khushboo hides Awadhesh in Chandel Bhawan. But police trace his number and start searching for him in the house. All the housemates suspect Khushboo, but she says he does not know anything about Awadhesh.

Soon, Awadhesh manages to run from Chandel Bhawan, dodging the police officers, and throws his phone in a car. On the other hand, Hansini gives the excuse of going to the temple, where she meets Awadhesh and gives him a new sim card to Awadhesh to plan his new conspiracy.

Whereas a cute bickering starts between Rajeev and Kuhu. But after some time, Rajeev’s health condition deteriorates as blood comes out of his nose. Kuhu bathes Rajeev, but that also doesn’t help, so she calls Sanjeev and takes Rajeev to the hospital. Where Rajeev asks Kuhu to go back home, but Kuhu refuses to do so.

