Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Nehmat (Twinkle Arora) gearing up to attend the engagement of Ekam (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Harleen (Isha Malviya). As we know, Nehmat forced Ekam to move and accept his new life with Harleen. Following this, Ekam opened up about his feelings to Harleen on Valentine’s Day.

Nehmat and Harleen met at the shop wherein Nehmat got convinced of how well-mannered and simple Harleen is. Nehmat went ahead and convinced her family to attend Harleen’s engagement.

On the other hand, we saw Advait (Rohit Purohit) wanting to end the chapter of Nehmat. The coming episode will see huge drama at the engagement ceremony which will be accompanied by music and dance too.

Advait will send his man to create an accident at the venue and kill Nehmat in it. Nehmat and Harleen will for the first time be seen dancing at the event. The man employed by Advait will cut the lighting pole and will make it fall on Nehmat.

Will Ekam be able to save Nehmat?

